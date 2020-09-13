Scottish Open 2020: Bernd Wiesberger to defend title in October

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Bernd Wiesberger
Winning another Scottish Open "is right up there amongst my goals for 2020", says Bernd Wiesberger

Bernd Wiesberger says defending the Scottish Open "is right up there amongst my goals" after signing up for the rearranged tournament.

The Austrian triumphed at The Renaissance Club last year and will return to North Berwick for this year's event, which runs from 1-4 October.

Double major winner Martin Kaymer and Englishmen Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter will also feature.

The event is usually staged in July but was postponed because of Covid-19.

"I'm excited to get back to The Renaissance Club," Wiesberger told the European Tour website.external-link

"Things will be a bit different this year as we continue the return to golf, but I've always enjoyed playing in Scotland, and to stand on the 18th green with the trophy at the end of the week last year was very special, particularly after digging in to win in a play-off."

