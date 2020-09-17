Last updated on .From the section Golf

Hoey has been Tournament Ambassador for the Northern Ireland Open for several years

Five-time European Tour winner Michael Hoey will miss next week's Irish Open at his home Galgorm Castle course after sustaining a cut to his right hand.

Hoey, 41, tweeted a picture of his injured hand saying he had sustained the deep cut in a "freak accident outside".

"Big thanks to Antrim Area Hospital for stitching me up," said the Belfast man.

Hoey will also miss this week's Portuguese Open but added there was "luckily no major damage".

Prior to the recent Northern Ireland Open European Challenge Tour event also held at the Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort venue, Hoey revealed he had worked "in the real world" in the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic as he took a packaging job for three months.

"Some tournaments have been cancelled and you can't make any money. You're losing sponsors because businesses are struggling and it's all very uncertain really," he explained.