Last updated on .From the section Golf

MacIntyre toiled on day one at Winged Foot but dug in well to make the cut

Scotland's Robert MacIntyre battled his way through to the weekend at the US Open with an impressive close to his second round at Winged Foot.

The 24-year-old from Oban followed a disappointing first round 74 in benign conditions with a 72 as strong winds swept across the New York course.

MacIntyre shot one under par for the final eight holes to remain in the tournament with nothing to spare.

He has now made the cut in each of his first three major starts.

At six over par, MacIntyre is 10 strokes behind halfway leader Patrick Reed, with just six players in the field under par.

Fellow Scots Sandy Scott (nine over) and Conor Syme (10 over) could not make the cut mark, along with a host of big names, including Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Henrik Stenson, Sergio Garcia, Jordan Speith and Justin Rose.