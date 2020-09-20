Last updated on .From the section Golf

US Open final leaderboard -6 B DeChambeau (US); E M Wolff (US); +2 L Oosthuizen (SA); +3 H English (US); +4 X Schauffele (US); +5 D Johnson (US), W Zalatoris (US) Selected others: +6 R McIlroy (NI), J Thomas (US), T Finau (US); +7 L Westwood (Eng), P Reed (US); +8 P Casey (Eng); +10 J Rahm (Spa); +15 S Lowry (Ire)

American Bryson DeChambeau produced a wonderful final-round display to win the US Open by six shots and claim the first major title of his career.

The 27-year-old finished on six under as the only player to break par at the notoriously difficult Winged Foot.

Renowned for his big-hitting approach, the world number nine showed maturity and composure to card an impressive three-under 67 at the New York course.

Matthew Wolff faded on the back nine to finish second at level par.

South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen, who finished third at two over, and Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy were the only non-Americans to finish inside the top 10.

World number four McIlroy ended joint eighth at six over par after a final-day 75 that included two double bogeys, while England's Lee Westwood was a stroke further back.

DeChambeau's march to the title

DeChambeau began the day two behind overnight leader Wolff but was firmly in control by the time they hit the final stretch after playing the front nine in 33 shots - two under par.

Wolff, hoping to become the first debutant to win the championship since Francis Ouimet in 1907, was unable to keep pace as DeChambeau did not drop a shot after the turn.

He becomes only the second player to win the men's US Open at Winged Foot with a score under par, joining 1984 champion Fuzzy Zoeller.

