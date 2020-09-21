Wilma Erskine's 35-year career as Royal Portrush's secretary manager came to an end after last year's Open Championship

As she stood closest to Shane Lowry while he made his Open Championship victory speech last July, Royal Portrush secretary manager Wilma Erskine would have entitled to reflect on the apparent closing of a mould-breaking career in golf.

Erskine had judged the Open Championship's glorious return to Royal Portrush as the appropriate time to end a 35-year stint in a job which has seen her gain almost legendary status within the golf fraternity.

But the county Antrim woman will be rubbing shoulders with Lowry again at this week's Irish Open which is being hosted by the Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort venue where she now chairs the board.

Erskine jokes that she stumbled into golf administration purely by accident after her boss during a temporary secretarial stint at Belfast International Airport had suggested she apply for the secretary-manager's position at Portadown Golf Club.

"He wanted rid of me I think," she joked to BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time.

"I had just turned 22 so off I set to Portadown. It was usually a retiree bank manager or military person who ran golf clubs. That was the tradition.

"I was so young and naïve that I didn't see any barriers out there in life."

'I replaced RAF squadron leader Wainwright'

Four years later, Wilma's mother spotted a vacancy for the secretary-manager's position at Royal Portrush, which remained an iconic venue in golf after hosting the Open Championship back in 1951.

"I said 'it's a step too far mum' but I did apply and hey presto replaced RAF squadron leader (Eric) Wainwright."

The mid-1980s was a very different world to the one inhabited by Royal Portrush in recent times - before the arrival of Covid-19 - as well-heeled amateur golfers from all over the globe have arrived to play the Dunluce course.

"We were in the middle of the troubles. It was a club that had a declining membership. They had no international visitors. Very few visitors full stop. They had money troubles. It was a very different club."

But with a zeal and a naivety that served her well, Wilma set about the task of stirring Royal Portrush from its slumber.

"Our first break was back in 1993 when we hosted the Amateur Championship. The R&A hadn't been in Northern Ireland since 1960.

"It became a way of life. It was my home. The members were my children and you grew with the job.

"I have to say I was treated with the utmost respect by the people on the committee. Though little did anybody think that 35 years later I would still be there."

Wilma Erskine refused to accept the argument that infrastructural shortcomings would prevent The Open returning to Royal Portrush

'I don't like taking no for an answer'

After the successful hosting of the Amateur Championship won by Iain Pyman, Royal Portrush staged the first of five successive Senior British Opens in 1995 with Gary Player among the legends who came away hugely impressed with the county Antrim course.

Amid a Northern Ireland peace process which had bedded down, the next obvious step was to secure an Irish Open which was duly achieved in a highly successful week in 2012 as record crowds for a European Tour event traipsed the Portrush fairways despite largely inclement weather.

Perceived infrastructural shortcomings in the area might have convinced others that an Irish Open should be the summit of Royal Portrush's ambitions but Erskine was having none of that.

"I don't like taking no for an answer. It's 'why not?' We had a small team in Portrush and we all worked very well together.

"John Bamber was there from the days of the Irish Open. He and I would have got on very well. We knew what we wanted to get. We forged ahead and we had a very successful Irish Open and then we had The Open."

Former R&A chief executive Peter Dawson became convinced that Royal Portrush could host The Open again

Erskine found receptive ear in R&A chief Dawson'

After earlier forging a very good relationship with R&A chief executive Sir Michael Bonallock in the 1990s, Erskine also found a receptive ear in his successor Peter Dawson who ultimately became convinced Royal Portrush would be a worthy venue to host golf's oldest championship.

"Peter was a very proactive man and R&A were reviewing their Open venues and they saw Portrush as this new exciting venue.

"They took a gamble to come to Northern Ireland but look at the economic benefit and the legacy.

"There are going to be three Open Championships probably within the next 20 years. It's put us on a world map of golf. It was a little project that became a great project."

Erskine departed from Portrush on a high but it was no surprise that her talents of convincing and cajoling would soon be snapped up.

Galgorm Spa & Resort bosses judged that Erskine would be a steady hand to aid the smooth transition of the Galgorm Castle golf course into their business.

"Working in the golf industry for 40 years it seemed a natural fit and it has been very enjoyable.

"It's not a full-time job. It's more sitting in a very nice boardroom trying to keep everybody under control."

Experience has shown that Erskine is well-equipped for such a task.