Sandy Scott shot rounds of 75 and 74 at his first US Open

Sandy Scott has "new found motivation" to make it to the top of golf after his US Open experience.

The Scottish amateur missed the cut at Winged Foot after finishing his second round on nine over par. Bryson DeChambeau won the event on six under.

Scott, 22, is from Nairn but is based in Texas and is sixth in the amateur world rankings.

"I have realised that I am not the best player in the world and there is still a lot of work to do," he said.

"I have got this new found motivation to get to the level of those guys and that is what I am aiming towards.

"There is no question it takes a lot of work to get there, but before the tournament happened I believed that I could win and if the tournament was to start again next week I still believe I could win. I know that I am able to compete with these guys."

Scott has decided to put off a decision to turn professional until next summer because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

"I want to get to the PGA Tour and I want to be the best player in the world," he explained. "That is going to take some work but I am still learning each tournament that goes by, but that is the goal."

DeChambeau's win follows widespread coverage of his decision to change his body shape by bulking up during lockdown in order to become one of golf's biggest hitters. At Winged Foot the American hit just 23 of 56 fairways from the tee in his four rounds.

And Scott told BBC Scotland: "I actually find it pretty inspiring that there are people that are trying to find any edge they can to beat the rest of the field. Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson are just going to continue to outplay you if you are not keeping up with them on the distance."