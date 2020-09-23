Scottish Open: Plan for spectators shelved in line with pause on pilot events
The decision to have spectators at the Scottish Open at Renaissance Club next month has been reversed.
The tournament in East Lothian had been chosen as a pilot for the return of fans, with 650 permitted on both Saturday and Sunday.
However, a rise in coronavirus cases has resulted in a pause on all sporting test events.
The European Tour event, moved from its usual July slot to 1-5 October, will go ahead behind closed doors.