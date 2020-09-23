Last updated on .From the section Golf

Austria's Bernd Wiesberger had been hoping to defend the Scottish Open title in front of a limited crowd

The decision to have spectators at the Scottish Open at Renaissance Club next month has been reversed.

The tournament in East Lothian had been chosen as a pilot for the return of fans, with 650 permitted on both Saturday and Sunday.

However, a rise in coronavirus cases has resulted in a pause on all sporting test events.

The European Tour event, moved from its usual July slot to 1-5 October, will go ahead behind closed doors.