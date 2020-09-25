Last updated on .From the section Golf

Sebastian Soderberg fired a four-under-par 74 in the first round at Galgorm Castle

Sebastian Soderberg has been withdrawn from the Irish Open after a "contact" of the Swedish player tested positive for Covid-19.

The 30-year-old had completed his round and was notified before entering the tournament bubble at Galgorm.

Soberberg tested negative on site in Northern Ireland but was withdrawn as a precautionary measure.

He will self-isolate for 14 days while playing partners Tom McKibben and Scott Hend will continue playing.

The European Tour made the decision to withdraw Soderberg following consultation with Public Health authorities in Northern Ireland.

"In accordance with public health guidelines, Sebastian will self-isolate for a total of 14 days and will be supported throughout that period by European Tour medical and event staff," the tour said.

South African Dean Burmester and English duo Jordan Smith and Aaron Rai led after round one on five under.

The second round in Ballymena was delayed because of frost with Open champion Shane Lowry battling to make the cut on five over.