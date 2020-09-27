Last updated on .From the section Golf

John Catlin secured a second European Tour win on Sunday

Irish Open final-round leaderboard -10 J Catlin (US); +8 A Rai (Eng); -7 M Antcliff (Aus), J Wattananond (Tha); -6 O Lengden (Swe), J Lagergren; -5 L Herbert (Aus), J Smith (Eng), F Zanotti (Pry) Selected others: -3 S Hend (Aus): +3 R Ramsey (Sco); +6 G Coetzee (SA), S Gallacher (Scot); +8 J Caldwell (NI); +10 M Power (Ire) am; +11 D McGrane (Ire); +12 J Sugrue (AM) (Ire); +16 C Moriarty (Ire);

American John Catlin clinched a second European Tour title in three weeks with a six-under-par 64 earning him a two-shot win in the Irish Open at Galgorm.

The 29-year-old started four off the pace but as the leaders stalled Catlin moved through to finish on 10 under.

England's Aaron Rai needed a birdie on the final hole to tie but bogeyed to end in second place.

Jazz Janewattananond and Maverick Antcliff shared third on seven under in a round delayed by frost and mist.

