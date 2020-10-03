Last updated on .From the section Golf

Maguire moved into the top 200 in the world rankings for the first time last month

Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow have both progressed to the final two rounds at the Shoprite LPGA Classic event in New Jersey.

Maguire's two-under-par 69 left her two shots inside the cut which fell at level par.

Meadow qualified on the cut mark after a one-over 72 on Friday as Japan's Nasa Hataoka led the field on 11 under par.

Hataoka's opening rounds of 64 and 67 put her one shot ahead of England's Mel Reid and Mi Hyang Lee of South Korea.

Maguire moved into the top 200 in the world rankings last month after sharing 18th place in the ANA Inspiration major championship.

The Cavan player is now 171st in the global rankings - 10 spots ahead of her fellow Ulsterwoman Meadow, who is Galgorm Castle's touring professional.