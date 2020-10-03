Last updated on .From the section Golf

Tommy Fleetwood birdied the 18th to cap an excellent two-under 69

Scottish Open first-round leaderboard -9 R Rock (Eng); -7 I Poulter (Eng), T Fleetwood (Eng), W Ormsby (Aus), M Kinhult (Swe); -5 V Dubuisson (Fra), A Arnaus (Spa), A Sullivan (Eng), G Green (Mal). Selected others: -3 P Harrington (Ire), N Colsaerts (Bel); E M Fitzpatrick (Eng). Full leaderboard

England's Robert Rock has Ryder Cup pair Ian Poulter and Tommy Fleetwood in close pursuit as he takes a two-stroke lead into the Scottish Open final day.

A one-over-par 72 was enough to send Rock top on nine under at a rain-lashed Renaissance Club in East Lothian.

Poulter's bogey on 18 dropped him alongside Fleetwood in a four-way tie for second, while Scottish trio Robert MacIntyre, Grant Forrest and Marc Warren are four under.

"I loved every minute," said Fleetwood.

"It's golf isn't it? Let's face it, with the money we play for these days it does not do any harm. I'd play in it every day if that's what it took.

"It was pretty relentless. The rain didn't stop for half a second and just got progressively worse and windy throughout the day.

"The golf shots I was hitting, you have to give yourself a pat on the back sometimes. My coach walked in after nine holes so I'll have to debrief him."

After two placid days, the wild weather provided a compelling test, with parts of the course left waterlogged by the downpours.

The clubhouse target was set by Fleetwood, with a birdie on the last completing a superb 69, while overnight leader Lucas Herbert slumped six shots off the pace after a 79.

Fellow Englishman Rock, who declined to speak to reporters after his round, finished in near darkness and considered not continuing on the par-three 17th as he struggled to see the pin, but ended with successive pars.

Poulter - who began his third round within two strokes of the lead - was two under for his first 11 holes but dropped four shots in the last seven to post 73.

"That's as tough a day as I've seen on a golf course in 21 years," he said. "It was a shame towards the end it just got unmanageable really, but on the front nine I played some great golf."

MacIntyre, the European Tour's rookie of the year last year, admitted he has struggled to recapture that form during a disappointing and disrupted second season.

"When I came back on the Tour I wasn't in the right frame of mind and wasn't enjoying it," the 24-year-old Scot said after his 68.

"But now I've turned a corner and I'm seeing positive signs in my golf."