Leona Maguire finished in a tie for 24th spot at the Shoprite LPGA Classic after a closing four-under-par 67.

Maguire's fine closing round moved her up to seven under par and left her 12 shots behind England's winner Mel Reid who clinched her first LPGA win.

The Cavan player's fellow Ulster woman Stephanie Meadow tied for 58th spot after a 72 left her on level par.

Reid held her nerve to fire a closing 67 which left her two ahead of US player Jennifer Kupcho.

Maguire responded to a bogey at the second to card five birdies on Sunday while Meadow battled to her two-birdie 72 after double bogeying the first and dropping a further short on the sixth.

Maguire moved into the top 200 in the world rankings last month after sharing 18th place in the ANA Inspiration major championship.

She went into the New Jersey event 171st in the global rankings - 10 spots ahead of Meadow, who is Galgorm Castle's touring professional.