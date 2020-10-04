Last updated on .From the section Golf

Aaron Rai's par on the first play-off hole was enough to see off Tommy Fleetwood

Scottish Open final-round leaderboard -11 A Rai (Eng), T Fleetwood (Eng); - 10 R Rock (Eng); -9 L Herbert (Aus), M Warren (Sco); - 8 E Van Rooyen (RSA), I Poulter (Eng), M Kinhult (Swe). Selected others: - 7 P Harrington (Ire), - 3 N Colsaerts (Bel); -1 M Fitzpatrick (Eng). Full leaderboard

Unheralded Aaron Rai edged out fellow Englishman Tommy Fleetwood in a play-off to win the Scottish Open in a dramatic conclusion at The Renaissance.

Rai set the lead at 11-under after his playing partner - Scotland's Marc Warren - dropped a stroke on the last.

Robert Rock looked like he would match Rai's mark but bogeyed 18, while Fleetwood birdied to force a play-off.

But the tournament's highest-ranked player three-putted the first play-off hole to hand Rai victory.

Rai started the day on four under par, but posted a stunning final round 64.

The 25-year-old from Wolverhampton recovered from a bogey at the second to birdie five of the next six holes, before picking up three more shots on the back nine.

"It's incredible, it's a dream a come true," Rai said.

"It was a shame that it finished that way and I was not expecting Tommy to make a five there, but it feels like it is starting to sink in now."

Rai was playing alongside Glasgow's Warren, who briefly held a share of the lead when he eagled the 16th, after consecutive birdies on the three holes prior.

However, his bogey on the last scuppered his chances of being in the play-off.

Overnight leader Rock looked set to match Rai's total after he birdied the 10th, 13th, 15th and 16th, only to bogey the last.

And Rock's playing partner Fleetwood missed from three feet for birdie on the 16th before holing from 15 feet on 18 to take the event into extra holes for the third time in four years.

However, his three-putt five when playing the 18th for a second time handed victory to Rai.

"My putting really cost me this week," said Fleetwood. "That last one summed it up really.

"You always try to look at the positives but I cocked it up on the first play-off hole and that's that.

"I'll sulk for about five hours on the way home. I'm sure there are positives, but it just stinks right now."