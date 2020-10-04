Last updated on .From the section Golf

Sergio Garcia carded a five-under 67 in the final round to finish 19-under for the tournament

Sanderson Farms Championship final-round leaderboard -19 S Garcia (Spa); -18 P Malnati (US); -16 JT Poston (US); -15 H Norlander (Swe), K Bradley (US) Selected others: -14 C Hoffman (US), C Davis (Aus); -13 S Cink (US); -12 B Snedeker (US); -10 Z Johnson (US); -9 M Laird (Sco); -8 C Schwartzel (SA) Full leaderboard

Sergio Garcia secured his first PGA Tour win since the 2017 Masters with one-shot victory at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi.

Garcia began the day in a three-way share of the lead but needed an eagle on the par-five 14th to draw level with clubhouse-leader Peter Malnati.

A fine approach shot on the 18th then set up a two-foot birdie putt for victory, his 11th on the PGA Tour.

"The perfect ending for an amazing week," said Garcia.

The Spaniard added: "I stood up on 18 and I did what I've been doing all week. I trusted myself."

American Malnati carded a career-best round of 63 to move into the clubhouse lead on 18-under and held that advantage for two hours before Garcia's late surge.

Malnati would eventually finish second, two shots clear of compatriot JT Poston, with another American Keegan Bradley and Swede Henrik Norlander one shot further back in fourth.