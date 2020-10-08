Last updated on .From the section Golf

Hatton is seeking his fifth European Tour title

BMW PGA Championship first-round leaderboard -6 T Hatton (Eng), J Harding (SA), A Arnaus (Spa); -5 G Green (Mal), E Pepperell (Eng), S Lowry (Ire), M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -4 M Schwab (Aut), A Rai (Eng), S Hend (Aus), JB Hansen (Den), J Rose (Eng), W Ormsby (Aus), R Fox (NZ) Selected others: -3 I Poulter (Eng), A Johnston (Eng); -2 P Reed (US), L Westwood (Eng); - 1 T Fleetwood (Eng), D Willett (Eng); +1 G McDowell (NI), MA Jimenez (Spa); +8 T Bjorn (Den)

Englishman Tyrrell Hatton shares the lead after the opening round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

The 28-year-old world number 15 from Buckinghamshire began at the ninth and carded an eagle and five birdies in a six-under 66 on the West course.

His 66 was matched by bogey-free rounds from Justin Harding and Adri Arnaus.

Open champion Shane Lowry birdied six of the last 10 holes to sit one behind while England's Justin Rose showed a welcome return to form on four under.

Ian Poulter battled a stiff back for his whole round to finish on three under while American Patrick Reed is four off the lead and Tommy Fleetwood one stroke further back.

Early starter Hatton dropped his only stroke of the day after pulling his drive at the short par-four seventh, but atoned by rolling in a birdie at the next.

Playing partner Reed required a sponsor's invite to get into the event after missing the entry deadline, but had four successive birdies midway through his round before a double bogey at his final hole, after his second shot found water surrounding the green.

World number 14 Fleetwood, who lost a play-off to Aaron Rai at last week's Scottish Open, was four over after seven holes but birdied the final three for a 71.

In-form Rai had a bogey-free 68 having birdied three of his first seven holes in damp, overcast morning conditions, a score equalled later by Olympic champion Rose, who has not had a good 2020 since parting company with coach Sean Foley.

Poulter, partnering Rose in the tranquil late afternoon conditions, underwent treatment on his back injury early in his round but eagled the last from 16 feet to post a 69.

Defending champion Danny Willett, who continued his poor run by missing the cut last week, birdied the last for a 71.