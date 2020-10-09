Women's PGA Championship: South Korea's Kim Sei-young moves into lead

South Korea's Kim Sei-young
Kim Sei-young was one over on Thursday after an opening 71
KPMG Women's PGA Championship second-round leaderboard
-4 SY Kim (Kor); -3 J Kupcho (US), A Nordqvist (Swe), D Kang (US), C Ciganda (Spa)
Selected others: -1 J Shadoff (Eng);+1 C Hull (Eng);+4 M Reid (Eng), G Hall (Eng); +5 L Davies (Eng);+8 S Meadow (NI); +21 G Dryburgh (Sco)Leaderboard

South Korea's Kim Sei-young birdied five of her last six holes to move into the lead after the second round of the Women's PGA Championship.

Kim was one over after Thursday's opening round at Newtown Square in Pennsylvania and dropped two shots on the first three holes on Friday.

But she finished one shot clear of the chasing pack on four under.

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff is three shots behind but Stephanie Meadow and Gemma Dryburgh missed the cut.

Northern Ireland's Meadow was unlucky not to progress after finishing seven over with the cut coming at six over.

However Scotland's Dryburgh had another day to forget, finishing on 21 over par.

