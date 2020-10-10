Last updated on .From the section Golf

Hatton on the 12th at the West course in round three

BMW PGA Championship third-round leaderboard -14 T Hatton (Eng); -11 JB Hansen (Den), V Perez (Fra); -10 D Horsey (Eng), T Fleetwood (Eng), P Reed (US), S Lowry (Ire); -9 I Poulter (Eng), E Pepperell (Eng); -8 P Larrazabal (Spa), M Kawamura (Jpn), M Fitzpatrick (Eng) Selected others: -6 A Johnston (Eng); -4 L Westwood (Eng); -1 G McDowell (NI), J Rose (Eng); level D Willett (Eng)

England's Tyrrell Hatton will take a three-shot lead into the final round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

The first-day leader was one behind overnight but an eagle and three birdies in his three-under 69 took the world number 15 to 14 under.

Open champion Shane Lowry slipped to 10 under after a 74 and fellow halfway leader Matt Fitzpatrick's 76 dropped him to eight under.

Tommy Fleetwood and Patrick Reed also share fourth with Lowry at 10 under.

The final pairing made only three birdies between them in overcast conditions.

Lowry could only pitch out of the trees after a wayward drive at the ninth, then came up short of the green with his third shot and took three more to get down for a double-bogey six.

The Irishman bogeyed two of the closing three holes, while Fitzpatrick, whose comments on Bryson DeChambeau attracted attention on both sides of the Atlantic, hooked into the trees to double bogey the 11th.

Hatton, who sealed his maiden PGA Tour title in March with victory in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, took full advantage as he found the 12th green in two and rolled in the eagle putt from 20 feet.

He got up and down from a bunker on the 18th for a closing birdie.

Fleetwood was four over after his opening seven holes in round one but made three successive birdies from the 15th in round three, before his approach at the last found the greenside burn and resulted in a par.

Reed, the highest ranked player in the field, produced a bogey-free round and the American finished in style by rolling in an eagle putt on the final green.

England's Jordan Smith recorded a hole-in-one from 139 yards on the par-three second hole.