Leona Maguire had gone into round three only six shots off the pace

Cavan woman Leona Maguire dropped to a share of 55th spot after her third-round 76 in the Women's PGA Championship in Pennsylvania.

Maguire's six-over-par round left her on eight over and 15 behind leader South Korea's Kim Sei-young.

The Irishwoman, 25, didn't manage a birdie on Saturday as she bogeyed three of her first five holes.

Maguire, who finished in the top 20 at last month's ANA Inspiration major, had three more bogeys on her back nine.

The Cavan player had gone into round three only six strokes off the lead while Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow missed the cut by one shot after adding a second-round 69 to her opening 78.

Maguire's performance in sharing 18th place at the ANA Inspiration moved her into the top 200 in the women's world rankings for the first time and she is now in 159th spot.

Kim Sei-young will take a two-stroke advantage into the final round of the penultimate major of 2020.

The 27-year-old world number seven, yet to win a major title, began the day one ahead and had six birdies in her three-under 67 to reach seven under par.

Two-time major winner Anna Nordqvist shares second with Brooke Henderson.

Charley Hull is the leading British player, tied 11th, seven shots adrift at level par after a round of 69.