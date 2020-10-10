Last updated on .From the section Golf

Darren Clarke spent lockdown at his holiday home in the Bahamas before resuming competitive golf on the Champions Tour in August

Darren Clarke is co-leader with Colin Montgomerie and Woody Austin going into the final day of the Champions Tour's SAS Championship in the US.

The Northern Irishman, 52, fired a six-under-par 66 on Saturday which moved him alongside Scotland's Montgomerie and American Austin on nine under.

2011 Open Champion Clarke will now hope to clinch a first Champions Tour victory in Sunday's final round.

But it will be no easy task given a leaderboard which has a host of stars.

Bernard Langer and Vijay Singh and both one off the pace at the Prestonwood Country Club in North Carolina alongside another former major winner David Toms.

The group three off the lead includes Ernie Els and Jim Furyk while in all, 32 players are within six shots of the leaders.

Clarke's round finished on a high as he carded four birdies in his final five holes - including one at the 18th.