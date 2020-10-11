BMW PGA Championship: Tyrrell Hatton seals four-shot win at Wentworth

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Tyrrell Hatton at the first
Tyrrell Hatton last won on the European Tour in Turkey in 2019
BMW PGA Championship final leaderboard
-19 T Hatton (Eng); -15 V Perez (Fra); -14 A Sullivan (Eng), P Reed (US); -13 I Poulter (Eng); -12 E Pepperell (Eng)
Selected others: -11 M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -9 S Lowry (Ire), T Fleetwood (Eng); -8 L Westwood (Eng), A Johnston (Eng); -6 G McDowell (NI); -4 D Willett (Eng); -3 J Rose (Eng)

Englishman Tyrrell Hatton sealed his fifth European Tour win with a four-stroke victory at the prestigious BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

The 28-year-old world number 15 from Buckinghamshire was three ahead overnight and shot a five-under 67 for a 19-under total on the West Course.

Victor Perez of France challenged but eventually finished second after a 68.

Andy Sullivan's 65 put him joint third with Patrick Reed, with Tommy Fleetwood tied 13th at nine under after a 73.

More to follow.

