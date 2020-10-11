Last updated on .From the section Golf

Tyrrell Hatton last won on the European Tour in Turkey in 2019

BMW PGA Championship final leaderboard -19 T Hatton (Eng); -15 V Perez (Fra); -14 A Sullivan (Eng), P Reed (US); -13 I Poulter (Eng); -12 E Pepperell (Eng) Selected others: -11 M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -9 S Lowry (Ire), T Fleetwood (Eng); -8 L Westwood (Eng), A Johnston (Eng); -6 G McDowell (NI); -4 D Willett (Eng); -3 J Rose (Eng)

Englishman Tyrrell Hatton sealed his fifth European Tour win with a four-stroke victory at the prestigious BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

The 28-year-old world number 15 from Buckinghamshire was three ahead overnight and shot a five-under 67 for a 19-under total on the West Course.

Victor Perez of France challenged but eventually finished second after a 68.

Andy Sullivan's 65 put him joint third with Patrick Reed, with Tommy Fleetwood tied 13th at nine under after a 73.

