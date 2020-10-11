Last updated on .From the section Golf

Kim did not drop a stroke on the final day

KPMG Women's PGA Championship -14 SY Kim (Kor); -9 I Park (Kor); -7 N Hataoka (Jpn), C Ciganda (Spa); -4 A Nordqvist (Swe); - 3 B Henderson (Can); -1 C Hull (Eng), J Kupcho (US) Selected others: +3 L Ko (NZ); +4 H Green (Aus); +5 M Reid (Eng); +6 D Kang (US); +11 G Hall (Eng); +12 L Maguire (Ire)

South Korea's Kim Sei-young surged to her first major title with an assured five-stroke victory at the Women's PGA Championship in Pennsylvania.

The 27-year-old world number seven began with a three-shot lead and posted seven birdies in a bogey-free seven-under 63 to finish at 14 under.

Seven-time major winner Inbee Park's bogey-free 65 ensured second place.

Britain's Charley Hull posted a second successive round of 69 and shared seventh at one under.

Compatriot Mel Reid, last week's Shoprite Classic winner, finished with a 70 for a share of 30th at five over, while Georgia Hall tied for 59th at 11 over after a 73 at Aronimink Golf Club.