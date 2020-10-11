Last updated on .From the section Golf

Leona Maguire had gone into round three only six shots off the pace

Cavan's Leona Maguire carded a final round 74 to finish in a tie for 65th place at the Women's PGA Championship in Pennsylvania.

Maguire finished 26 shots behind runaway winner Kim Sei-young, who claimed her maiden major triumph after finishing five strokes ahead of fellow South Korean Inbee Park.

The 25-year-old was unable to pick up a single birdie for the second round in a row at Aronimink Golf Club as she finished the tournament on 12 over.

Maguire bogeyed the seventh, ninth, 14th and 18th holes on Sunday.

Kim powered to victory with a flawless seven-under-par 63 to finish on 14-under.

Seven-time major winner Park's final round of 65 was enough to secure second spot, two shots ahead of Japan's Nasa Hataoka and Spain's Carlota Ciganda.

Charley Hull was the leading British player, finishing in a tie for seventh.