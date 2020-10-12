Last updated on .From the section Golf

Europe claimed a famous victory in the 2019 event

Finca Cortesin in Andalucia will host the 2023 Solheim Cup - the first time Spain has staged the match between Europe and the United States.

Spain will become the sixth European nation to stage the biggest team event in women's golf.

The country hosted the Ryder Cup in 1997, at Valderrama, and has staged 75 events on the Ladies European Tour and its development tour.

The dates for the event are yet to be finalised.

"We are delighted to announce Spain as the host nation for the 2023 Solheim Cup when it returns to European soil," said Ladies European Tour chief executive Alexandra Armas.

"Spain is a passionate golfing nation with knowledgeable fans and a history of developing generations of talented golfers while Andalucia's strong cultural heritage will make for a unique experience for players, guests and supporters alike."

Europe are the reigning champions after thrillingly winning the 2019 match at Gleneagles in Scotland, when Suzann Pettersen won the last singles match on the course by holing an eight-foot putt on the 18th green.

Catriona Matthew will again captain Europe when the side travels to America in 2021 for the match at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, from 4-6 September.

Seven Spanish golfers have played in the Solheim Cup since the inaugural event in 1990, with Carlota Ciganda taking part in the last four contests while Azahara Munoz has also made four appearances since making her debut in 2011.