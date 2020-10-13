Last updated on .From the section Golf

Johnson playing in the US Open in September

World number one Dustin Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus, the PGA Tour has announced.

Johnson, 36, who is now self-isolating, has withdrawn from the CJ Cup, which starts on 15 October at Shadow Creek.

The American last competed in September's US Open where he finished tied for sixth.

"I am very disappointed. I was looking forward to competing this week but will do everything I can to return as quickly as possible," said Johnson.

On Monday Johnson notified Tour officials that he was "experiencing symptoms" of Covid-19 before taking a test.

"Johnson will have the PGA Tour's full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines," a Tour statement said.

Meanwhile, South Africa's Jbe' Kruger, who is asymptomatic, was pulled out of this week's Scottish Championship after testing positive for coronavirus and will self-isolate for 10 days.