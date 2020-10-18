Last updated on .From the section Golf

Kokrak sunk a three-foot birdie putt on the 18th to seal a first PGA Tour win in what was his 233rd tournament appearance

CJ Cup final-round leaderboard -20 J Kokrak (US); -18 Schauffele (US); -17 T Hatton (Eng), R Henley (US); -16 T Gooch (US); -13 J Niemann (Chi); -12 B Watson (US), L Griffin (US) Selected others:-8 I Poulter (Eng), M Fitzpatrick (Eng), J Thomas (US); -7 J Rahm (Spa); -6 S Garcia (Spa), R McIlroy (NI), H Matsuyama (Jpn); -5 S Lowry (Ire), R Fowler (US); -4 J Spieth (US); +1 J Rose (Eng); +2 T Fleetwood Full leaderboard

Jason Kokrak beat Xander Schauffele to win his first PGA Tour title at the CJ Cup in Las Vegas, with England's Tyrrell Hatton tied for third.

Kokrak hit eight birdies in a bogey-free final round of 64 to finish two shots clear of fellow American Schauffele at Shadow Creek.

Hatton carded a seven-under 65 to finish one shot further back alongside overnight leader Russell Henley.

World number four Rory McIlroy hit a two-over 74 to finish tied for 21st.

The Northern Irishman began the day in contention after a fine third-round 66 lifted him into the top 10, but six dropped shots on the final five holes saw him drop down the leaderboard.

England's Ian Poulter hit a four-under 68 to finish in a group of five tied for 12th on eight-under, including compatriot Matthew Fitzpatrick and American Justin Thomas.