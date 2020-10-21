Last updated on .From the section Golf

The Republic of Ireland's golf courses have not been given an exemption under the Irish Government's new Level 5 Covid-19 regulations

Golf clubs in the Republic of Ireland must close from midnight on Wednesday as part of the country's new Level 5 Covid-19 regulations.

The Irish Government measures announced on Monday gave exemptions to inter-county senior GAA, elite rugby and League of Ireland football.

However, it was confirmed on Wednesday that golf is among the many other sport activities which must stop.

Northern Ireland's golf clubs and courses remain open.

That was in spite of strengthened regulations announced by the Stormont Executive last week.

A statement from the Golfing Union of Ireland confirmed that clubs in the Republic of Ireland had to close.

"Following intensive engagement over the past 48 hours, we have been informed this afternoon by Sport Ireland that, very regrettably golf clubs must close under the new Level 5 restrictions," said the GUI.

"Essential course maintenance is permitted to continue under Level 5.

"We have sought clarity on the issue as to whether ranges/practice facilities can remain open for exempted activities. We will update clubs on this as soon as possible."

After being fully closed in late March after the imposition of lockdown, the Republic of Ireland's golf clubs were allowed to open on a limited basis on 18 May with restrictions gradually being loosened over the following weeks and months.