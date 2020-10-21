Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy plays a shot during practice for the Zozo Championship in California

Rory McIlroy hopes a good performance at the Zozo Championship will be the perfect preparation for his bid to complete the Grand Slam at the Masters.

The world number five, who has not won an event in 2020, had secured the other three majors by 2014 and will tee up again at Augusta next month.

"This is an opportunity to win and that would be a huge step," said McIlroy.

"To be in contention to win would be great looking ahead (to the Masters) - under that pressure trying to win."

McIlroy has struggled for form since the return of golf from the Covid-19 lockdown, which resulted in the Masters being moved from its traditional April date.

Augusta is a course McIlroy has visited many times out of competition and this could help in the colder temperatures of November.

No pressure

"My favourite times at Augusta have been out of the Masters, on trips there with my father," said the Northern Irishman.

"A lot of people feel the same way - when you have nothing on the line, they are the best times.

"I've played it enough times to know what to expect whatever the temperature and conditions are like.

"You need all aspects of your game to be in good shape, especially your short game. So by getting your short game in order everything else will follow."