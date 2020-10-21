Adam Scott: Former world number one tests positive for coronavirus

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Adam Scott
Former Masters champion Adam Scott last competed at the US Open in September

Former world number one Adam Scott has pulled out of this week's Zozo Championship in California after testing positive for coronavirus.

The PGA Tour confirmed on Wednesday that the 40-year-old Australian will not play at the Sherwood Country Club.

Scott said his "focus now is on recovery" for the rest of the season.

In a statement, the PGA Tour said Scott "will have the PGA Tour's full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines".

American Phil Mickelson is playing in California, but says he is considering missing next month's Houston Open, where a limited number of fans are set to be allowed in.

"For me personally, I don't like the risk that having that happen the week before the Masters," said Mickelson.

"I just don't want to have any risk heading in there, It has made me question whether or not I'll play there.

"But I have to give the Tour a lot of credit and confidence in the way that they've handled the entire year and I'm sure they're going to do a great job at keeping the players safe in that environment."

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • An image depicting the features of the BBC Sport app - notifications on a home screen and the home page

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.