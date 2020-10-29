Last updated on .From the section Golf

Catriona Matthew captained Europe to Solheim Cup success last year

Major champions Paul Lawrie and Catriona Matthew have been enlisted by Scottish Golf to mentor the country's best young talent.

They will also contribute to a winter review of the governing body's player pathway and performance programmes.

Lawrie, who this month retired from the European Tour, won The Open in 1999 while Matthew triumphed in the Women's British Open 10 years later.

Their expertise will be "enormously valuable", says CEO Karin Sharp.

Matthew added: "There is a wealth of potential golf talent in Scotland and anything we can do to help identify and nurture that talent will hopefully help more Scottish golfers find success at the elite level."

And Lawrie said: "Over the years I have been very proud of the work my foundation has done in Scotland, helping players like David Law come through and win on Tour.

"I am now looking forward to working with Scottish Golf to help mentor and develop some of the country's top up and coming players."