Ladies European Tour: Australia tournaments postponed over travel restrictions

Julia Engstrom
Sweden's Julia Engstrom won the 2020 NSW Open

The Ladies European Tour has postponed two tournaments which were due to be held in Australia in February.

The Geoff King Motors Australian Ladies Classic and the Women's NSW Open have been rescheduled for 2022.

Ongoing travel restrictions remain in place for Australia as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are disappointed to postpone both popular tournaments for the coming year," said the tour's chief executive Alexandra Armas.

"Our players have become used to starting their season in Australia, so it was an extremely difficult decision for us to break an established Tour tradition."

