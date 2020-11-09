Last updated on .From the section Golf

Garcia has dropped to 40 in the world rankings

Former Masters champion Sergio Garcia will miss this year's event at Augusta after testing positive for coronavirus.

The 40-year-old Spaniard, who won the event in 2017, missed the cut in last week's Houston Open.

"On Saturday night after driving back from Houston, I started feeling a bit of a sore throat and a cough," he said.

"The symptoms stayed with me on Sunday morning so I decided to get tested and so did my wife Angela. Thankfully she tested negative, but I didn't."

This year's Masters starts on Thursday having moved from its traditional early April staging because of the initial Covid-19 outbreak earlier in the year.

Garcia is the second player to have withdrawn because of the virus, after Joaquin Niemann pulled out last week following a positive test result.

The Masters policy is not to replace players who choose to withdraw and this year's field is now at 92 players.

"After 21 years of not missing a major championship, I will sadly miss the Masters this week," Garcia said on Twitter. "The important thing is that my family and I are feeling good. We'll come back stronger and give the green jacket a go next April."

Garcia has missed the cut on his last two Masters starts and tied an unwanted record for most strokes on a hole in the tournament's history after running up a 13 on the 15th during the first round of his title defence in 2018.