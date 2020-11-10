Last updated on .From the section Golf

Autumnal colours are dominating the scene at Augusta National for the delayed Masters

The Masters Date: 12-15 November Venue: Augusta National Coverage: Radio and text commentary online with in-play clips. Daily highlights on BBC Two - full details here

Defending champion Tiger Woods will play with 2019 Open winner Shane Lowry in the opening two rounds of the 84th Masters, which starts on Thursday.

They tee off on the 10th at 12:55 GMT with US Amateur champion Andy Ogletree.

Pre-tournament favourite Bryson DeChambeau, the US Open champion, is out at 12:33 alongside Spain's Jon Rahm and South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy is out with world number one Dustin Johnson and they tee off at 17:00 in round one.

It will be McIlroy's sixth attempt to complete the career Grand Slam, having won the three other majors.

Scotland's Sandy Lyle, who won the Masters in 1988, is in the first group out from the 10th tee at 12:00.

The tournament, which is usually held in April but has been delayed to November because of the coronavirus pandemic, features a field of 93 players.

They will start off the first and 10th tees on Thursday and Friday to ensure everyone can complete their rounds before darkness.

The criteria for making the cut has changed, with only the lowest 50 and ties playing the final two rounds. Previously, anyone within 10 shots of the lead also made the cut.

Full tee times to follow.