Georgia Hall's 65 was a women's course record

Saudi Ladies International first-round leaderboard -7 G Hall (Eng); -6 L Hall (Wal); -5 U Wikstrom (Fin), E Pedersen (Den); -3 L Wessberg (Swe), T Daffinrud (Nor), N Dlamini (Swz) Selected others: -2 L Davies (Eng); -1 E Young (Eng), A Hewson (Eng); Level E Givens (Eng), C Booth (Sco); +2 C Hull (Eng) Full leaderboard

England's Georgia Hall holds a one-shot lead after the opening round of the inaugural Saudi Ladies International.

The 24-year-old posted a seven-under-par 65 at the Royal Greens Golf Club, with Wales' Lydia Hall finishing a stroke behind.

Finland's Ursula Wikstrom and Denmark's Emily Pedersen are tied for third on five-under.

"I was pleased with today and took advantage of the morning tee time," said Georgia Hall.

"It was pretty windy on the back-nine but I'm happy with my score. I am very focused this week, It's only day one but I wanted a good start and I will go back to the range and prepare for tomorrow."

Starting on the 10th, Hall hit three consecutive birdies with three more following on the opening nine.

She then added a further birdie and eight pars on her way to a bogey-free 65 - a women's course record.

Saudi Arabia is hosting its first professional tournaments for women this month, with a team event following the Saudi Ladies International.

The current tournament, being played in a bio-secure bubble, had been set for March of this year but was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A prize fund of $1m (£750,000) is in place for the this week's singles tournament.