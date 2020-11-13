Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy recovered from a disappointing start to fire a second round six-under-par 66 to comfortably make the cut at the Masters at Augusta.

Northern Ireland's McIlroy carded six birdies to recover from an opening 75 and move to three-under-par, six shots off a four-way tie for the lead.

Irish amateur James Sugrue is set to miss the cut despite recording six birdies in a battling second-round 71.

Graeme McDowell and Shane Lowry will finish their second rounds on Saturday.

The top 50 players and ties will make the cut, which is projected to fall at even par.

Level par after nine holes on a rain-affected opening day, McIlroy looked out of sorts during the early play of Friday, dropping four shots in the space of seven holes to leave him with an uphill battle to be present for the weekend's play.

Despite a swift, 30-minute turnaround before the start of his second round, the four-time major winner quick rediscovered his rhythm, opening with a birdie three on the difficult par-four 10th before adding another on the par-three 12th.

Further gains at the 15th and 17th saw the world number five out in 32 before picking up two further shots at the second and eighth.

And while McIlroy missed a birdie putt on the ninth - his 18th - he was pleased with the manner in which he thrust himself back into the tournament.

"I knew it was in there, I just needed to trust and commit a little more," the 31-year-old told Sky Sports.

"I was maybe being a little careful with some shots, so I hit some shots on the range between rounds, trying to fully release the club and just be a bit more trusting with it, and it was much better this afternoon."

Sugrue to miss cut despite record-breaking round

Cork native Sugrue will not join McIlroy in making the cut despite a second-round 71, the lowest 18-hole score by an Irish amateur in Masters history.

Sugrue, who earned an invitation to Augusta by winning the 2019 Amateur Championship, carded six birdies, three bogeys and a double-bogey to finish at four-over-par.

Sugrue, 23, birdied three of the four par-fives, but dropped shots at the fifth, ninth and 17th and a double on the par-three 12th proved costly.

Abraham Ancer, Cameron Smith, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson lead on nine-under-par, with English trio Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and 2016 winner Danny Willett among the group two shots back.