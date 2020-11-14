Masters 2020: Bryson DeChambeau makes cut, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas among leaders

By Alex BysouthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments38

Masters second-round leaderboard
-9 J Thomas (US), D Johnson (US), A Ancer (Mex), C Smith (Aus), J Rahm (Spa); -8 P Cantlay (US), S Im (Kor), H Matsuyama (Jpn), P Reed (US)
Selected others: -7 T Fleetwood (Eng), D Willett (Eng), J Rose (Eng); -5 T Woods (US), P Casey (Eng), P Mickelson (US), B Koepka (US); -3 R McIlroy (NI), B Langer (Ger); Level B DeChambeau 12* (US)
The Masters
Venue: Augusta National Date: 12-15 November
Coverage: Radio and text commentary online with in-play clips. Daily highlights on BBC Two - full details here

Bryson DeChambeau has squeezed inside the cut line, while the top three players in the world are in a five-way tie for the Masters lead after an intriguing opening two rounds.

The pre-tournament favourite faced an anxious wait after a bogey at 18 left him at level par through 36 holes.

Jon Rahm returned to finish his round and moved into the lead at nine under.

World number one Dustin Johnson, number three Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith are also nine under.

It means the top three players in the world are tied for the lead after two rounds for the first time in major history.

Half the field returned to complete their second rounds on Saturday morning at Augusta as the tournament continued to play catch-up following electrical storms on the opening day.

Rahm was among those, making a birdie on the 13th to move level at the top of the leaderboard and chipping in from off the green at 15 to save par and stay there as he carded a bogey-free six-under-par 66.

Friday's benign conditions saw the early starters enjoy low scores, with Tommy Fleetwood and 2016 champion Danny Willett hitting 66s to get to seven under with Justin Rose (70).

Fellow Englishman Paul Casey shared the lead earlier in the week but lost ground on Saturday after finishing his second round with a double bogey at the 18th to slip to five under.

Defending champion Tiger Woods climbed to five under par, four strokes off the lead, after a birdie at 15 saw him complete his round in 71, adding to his opening 68.

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and 2018 champion Patrick Reed are both one off the lead as they finished at eight under par on Saturday morning.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy shot a 66 on Friday as he climbed to three under.

Erratic DeChambeau narrowly makes cut

Despite Woods returning with the Green Jacket, much of the pre-Masters hype was around US Open champion DeChambeau and whether he could overpower Augusta.

The American opened with a two-under 70 but was one over at the close of play on Friday, as four birdies were offset by four bogeys and a triple-bogey seven at the third after he lost his ball.

Things looked to have picked up for the world number six on his return on Saturday, restarting his round with successive birdies at 13 and 14 and making another at 16 to move to two under par.

But DeChambeau then seemed to unravel as he lashed a drive into the trees at 17, overshot the green with his second and was unable to make it up and down for par.

Despite finding the fairway, another bogey followed at 18 as he again flew the green with his approach, eventually signing for a two-over-par 74.

That left DeChambeau at level par and, with 50 players plus ties making it into the final two rounds, right on the cut line as he waited for the rest of the field to finish.

It remained that way as the final players closed out their second rounds, giving the American a short turnaround before heading out for his third round.

Before the tournament, DeChambeau made the bold claim that he thought the par-72 course was a par 67 for him, because of the prodigious distance he hits the ball.

That led three-times Masters runner-up Greg Norman to say on BBC Radio Five Live Sports Extra commentary: "I think Bryson's kiss of death was when he said Augusta is a par 67 for him.

"When you go out there and say that verbally, the golfing gods hear that in the pine trees at Augusta."

DJ sets Friday pace at Augusta

Johnson missed two tournaments in the build-up to Augusta after testing positive for Covid-19, but returned to post a second-place finish in Houston last week.

The 36-year-old is searching for his first Green Jacket and has carried his form into the Masters, finishing off his opening 65 on Friday morning before carding 70 later in the day.

He had threatened to pull away as he led by three on 10 under after four holes but successive bogeys stalled his progress.

However, the American finished with a birdie at 18 to regain a share of top spot.

The 44 players who did not complete the first round on Thursday, because of delays caused by an electrical storm, faced a quick turnaround before starting their second.

Momentum was with Johnson, who had joined Casey as the first-round leader, as he rolled in three successive birdies through Amen Corner, only to bogey the 14th and drop another stroke after finding the water on the par-five 15th.

"I felt like I played really well, hit a lot of good shots and had a lot of looks at birdies, but couldn't quite get it in the hole," said Johnson, whose only major victory to date is the 2016 US Open.

Several challengers to Johnson's early lead came and went before Mexican Ancer and Australian Smith made their moves.

Thomas was one of those to share top spot earlier in the day after hitting the turn with four successive birdies.

The world number three dropped away with a double bogey at the first after dragging a drive into the pines and then hitting a tree trunk, but produced a strong recovery.

Ancer's best finish at a major is tied for 16th at last year's US PGA Championship, but he posted six birdies after an opening bogey to lead on his first Masters appearance.

Smith, who finished joint fifth at Augusta in 2018, produced a rollercoaster round of 68 that included six birdies, an eagle and four bogeys.

English trio in contention

Willett produced the finest moment of his career when he won the Masters four years ago, his sole major, but has failed to make the cut in the three tournaments since.

The 33-year-old will be in the mix this weekend, however, after shooting Friday's joint-lowest round of 66 that seemed out of reach when he began with a double bogey at the 10th.

"It's still surreal, still an amazing place to come to. An incredibly special place," said Willett, who responded with an eagle at 13 and six birdies to move within two shots of the lead.

Compatriot Fleetwood is still searching for his first major title and also got off to a bad start when he bogeyed the first, but he recovered with three successive birdies and seven in total to join Willett on seven under par.

Rose, looking to go one better than his runner-up finishes in 2015 and 2017, completed his opening round with a scrambling 67 and added to it with a 70 later in the day that featured five birdies and three bogeys.

"I felt like I played good enough to win the tournament - I know I can win, I just don't have an arm in a jacket yet," said the 40-year-old.

"I have played in that final group a couple of times and really enjoyed it."

Casey had one bogey and 10 pars in the 11 holes he managed to complete on Friday and sunk a birdie putt on 13 on his return.

But he found the trees on the left off the 18th tee and was unable to escape with his second shot, eventually carding a double bogey to drop to five under.

McIlroy given a pep talk

Co-leader Johnson was in a group with McIlroy, who endured a torrid final nine as he completed his first round, but recovered with an impressive bogey-free 66 that included six birdies.

McIlroy's opening 75 was his worst in 12 Masters appearances and the world number five revealed he was giving a talking to by friend and Augusta National member Jimmy Dunne between rounds.

"Jimmy gave me a pep talk in between rounds going on to the range," he said. "I honestly have been playing so good coming in here, and then I go into the first round and I shoot 75, and I'm like, 'where did that come from?'

"I knew it was in there, it was just a matter of trusting a little more and being committed.

"Hopefully I've got my eye in the last 18 holes and I need a couple of days pretty similar over the weekend to give myself a chance."

South Korean prospect Sungjae Im also briefly shared the lead with Johnson, and heads into the weekend at eight under.

At 63, two-time champion Bernhard Langer will become the oldest player to make the cut at a Masters at three under.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

39 comments

  • Forget dechambeau BBC...I grew up watching Langer and he's still mixing it with the best...oh and he's ALWAYS been the consummate sportsman. Concentrate on his achievement for the youngsters reading your articles

  • Bernhard Langer still swings and looks the same as 40 years ago, proving that there is no need for the short term, bash it off the course and cash in while I can of someone else

  • I'd love to see Bryson win it if only to upset the ubiquitous JimmyC.

  • I can't see how Woods is 'shining' as he's 17th!

    • Johnsons Mutant Algorithms replied:
      BBC-woods love in again.

  • Rahm or Oosthuizen Hit straight and can both putt

    • JimmyC replied:
      Rahm settled down very well after a very shaky start in round 1. Great to see him doing well.

  • Fingers crossed for a British winner!

    Amazing how the Masters is now further down the BBC’s priority list than poor quality women’s rugby and football.

  • Can we stop talking about Bryson? Yes he hits the ball far but if he's scraping through the cut hes not in contention.

    9 shots off the lead. Focus on the players that matter at the business end of the Masters

    • JimmyC replied:
      ... he said, making his entire post about bison!

  • Someone on here the other day made a set of predictions, one of which was McIlroy finishing 10th after hitting some great final rounds and a dreadful opening round. Not a bad shout! McIlroy really needs to work on playing under pressure again, he hasn't been able to do that for a good 5 years now.

    I recall another prediction being deChambeau coming close to winning though... 🤣

  • Bryson will learn to keep it shut and let his game do the talking

    • JimmyC replied:
      That seems unlikely.

      The bloke had a giant ego, has announced in interviews that he will win at least 10 majors. The chances of him keeping his head down are zero.

      You can see that he just looks confused out there, can’t understand why he isn’t leading.

      There’s about as much chance of Donald trump conceding with grace as there is of bison not boasting .

  • Am i the only one who thinks BDC is just plain ugly to watch. Kinda like a weight lifter psyching himself up before every huge drive. Not saying its wrong in any way and good luck to the lad. But its not like watching Ben Hogan. Goodness i sound old.

  • Mickelson is a stunning talent. I am sure everybody is behind him for the win. I certainly am!

  • Playing easier than April with slower greens All about hitting fairways.

  • Bryson was robbed by not being allowed a free drop when his drive plugged. If that was tiger he would have got one. I'm no fan of BDC but I want the competition to be fair.

    • td62 replied:
      Yep. There is no way tiger would have had that refused. Stupid ruling.

  • Love seeing Dechanbeau miss the fairways. Just proves trying to smash everthing as hard you can isn't everything!

    • tom replied:
      Love seeing variety of approaches taken on same course. His hasn’t come off yet...

  • Come on Bryson, I drew you in the sweepstake

  • Whilst I can understand the BBC's previous love affair with Tiger Woods. He was after all the most famous name in golf and a multiple major winner. Where on earth has this current obsession over Bryson DeChambeau come from? There are dozens of other golfers in front of him in the field. What possible reason does the BBC have to base an article around DeChambeau?

    • Bob replied:
      He hit ball hard, people like seeing ball hit hard, and the BBC is always one of the first on any given bandwagon

  • Stuck my £5 pocket money on Dustin Johnson at 12/1. At least he’s in the mix 😊

    • td62 replied:
      Good choice

  • Looking like it’s going to be a cracker and skill will overcome brut power !

    • Impeach Trump replied:
      yeah, splash it all over 'Enry

  • Bison just needs two 62’s to live up to his “par 67” boast then.

    Meanwhile, the other end of the leaderboard is looking tasty. Come on the Europeans!

    • Safinator replied:
      Nationalism is a strange thing. Why would you support someone simply because they are European? Bizarre.

  • BBC get over yourselves. Bryson has scraped in and has been shocking over the last 2 days.

    Maybe focus on the debutant that’s sharing the lead or the other 59 golfers?

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • An image depicting the features of the BBC Sport app - notifications on a home screen and the home page

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.