Georgia Hall was playing for her second title of the season, following victory in the Portland Classic on the LPGA Tour in September

Saudi Ladies International final-round leaderboard -10 E Pedersen (Den), G Hall (Eng); -8 C Hedwall (Swe); -7 A Van Dam (Ned), S Kyriacou (Aus) Selected others: -6 C Hull (Eng), L Hall (Wal); -3 E Givens (Eng), A Nordqvist (Swe); - 2 A Muirhead (Sco) C Booth (Sco) Full leaderboard

England's Georgia Hall missed out on the inaugural Saudi Ladies International title in a play-off with Denmark's Emily Kristine Pedersen.

Pedersen had trailed Hall by three shots with five holes to play, before rallying to draw level at 10 under after four rounds.

It sent the 24-year-olds to a play-off, and Pedersen won her third tour title with a birdie as Hall found the water.

"It's very special and I'm proud that I got it back twice," Pedersen said.

"I feel like I was out of it at the start of the front nine, then again at the start of the back nine but I kept fighting back.

"I am very happy that I got to be the first person to win a tournament here. The country has a bright future in golf and hopefully we'll be back for many years."

Hall said Pedersen's "fantastic chip" in the play-off was where she "lost it".

"Emily hit an amazing shot on the last hole in regulation and it was very brave," Hall said. "I'm really pleased for her as she's a really nice girl."

Wales' Lydia Hall, who shot a third-round 69 to join Pedersen at the top of the leaderboard overnight, was in contention until she shot a triple bogey on the 14th, which ended her hopes of a first title in eight years.

England's Charley Hull shot a final-round 69 to climb the leaderboard and join Hall on six under and joint-sixth place.

The tournament was the first women's professional tour event to be held in Saudi Arabia, with a team event to come next week.

It was played in a bio-secure bubble and had originally been set for March but was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.