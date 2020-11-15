Last updated on .From the section Golf

World number one Dustin Johnson says the Masters is the major he "wanted to win the most" after his record-breaking victory at Augusta National on Sunday.

The 36-year-old American, who won the US Open in 2016, posted a record score of 20 under par to win by five strokes.

"It is a dream come true, as a kid I always dreamed about being a Masters champion," said an emotional Johnson.

"It's just incredible. Having Tiger Woods put the Green Jacket on you, it still feels like a dream."

The 36-year-old, who cuts an ice-cold figure on the course, struggled to hold back tears as he was interviewed on Augusta's 18th green following his success.

"It's just incredible, as you can tell... sorry," he said as. "I have never had this much trouble gathering myself. On the golf course I am pretty good at it, out here I'm not!"

Earlier, after being handed the Green Jacket by Tiger Woods in Butler Cabin, he said: "Dreaming about winning the Masters and having Tiger put the Green Jacket on you, it still feels like a dream.

"But I am here and what a great feeling it is. I could not feel more excited. The Masters is the biggest tournament. It's the one I wanted to win most. I'm proud the way I handled myself."

Johnson, who finished tied for second last year as Woods won his fifth Green Jacket, broke the previous lowest winning mark at Augusta of 18 under set by Woods in 1997 and Jordan Spieth in 2015.

"It's an incredible feeling. I played unbelievable golf all week. The conditions helped with the scoring," he said. "To score 20 under is a great honour."

Johnson achieved the feat with his brother Austin as caddie and was embraced by fiancee Paulina Gretsky after victory was confirmed.

"It's an unbelievable feeling to experience all this with my brother, Austin," added Johnson. "I love him being on my bag. I don't want anyone else to share these memories with.

"Having Paulina there was awesome. It was a lot of fun. I will remember this for the rest of my life."

Johnson held a four-shot lead heading into the final day but that was briefly cut to one before he pulled clear to hold off the challenge of South Korea's Sungjae Im and Australian Cameron Smith.

"I tried not to watch the leaderboard. I did a little earlier," said Johnson, who carded a four-under 68 on the final day that included six birdies and two bogeys.

"I made a birdie at three, then made bogeys - they weren't bad shots because I had a good look at pars. I then made a great shot at six and made birdie.

"It was a tough day, it's always tough on the final day of a major."

