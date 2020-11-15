Last updated on .From the section Golf

Europe, captained by Catriona Matthew, won the Solheim Cup in 2019

The Solheim Cup will move to even years from 2024 to avoid clashing with the Ryder Cup.

The 2021 edition of the tournament will be held in Ohio, followed by back-to-back competitions in 2023 and 2024.

The men's Ryder Cup, also a biennial event between Europe and the United States, was postponed from 2020 until 2021 because of Covid-19 and will be played in odd years from now on.

Europe claimed a 14½-13½ victory over the US in the 2019 Solheim Cup.

The 2023 tournament will be held in Spain, while the 2024 contest will take place in the United States.

"We felt it was in the best interest of the Solheim Cup to return to an off-year rotation with the Ryder Cup," said executive director Dennis Baggett.

"When the competition returns to the United States in 2024, I have no doubt fans will have an incredible opportunity to celebrate the best women golfers from the United States and Europe as they represent their home countries."