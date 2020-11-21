Last updated on .From the section Golf

Four birdies on the back nine helped Meadow to a two-under-par 68 on Saturday

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow lies in third place after firing a third round of two-under-par 68 at the Pelican Women's LPGA event in Florida.

Meadow, 28, posted six birdies and four bogeys in her round and is eight under for the tournament, six behind the leader, South Korean Sei Young Kim.

The Jordanstown native trails Us player Ally McDonald by one shot.

Cavan woman Leona Maguire, 25, shot a 69 to move up to a tie for 33rd position on three over par.

Maguire began the day in joint 57th spot after successive rounds of 72 but three birdies on her outward nine on Saturday saw her progress up the leaderboard.

She added another birdie on the back nine but three bogeys saw her finish the day 17 off the pace.

Meadow picked up four shots between the 11th and 17th holes to help her occupy a top-three berth going into Sunday's final round.

The Northern Irishman woman is currently 59th in this season's LPGA rankings - five spots behind Maguire.