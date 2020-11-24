Last updated on .From the section Golf

Castlerock and all other Northern Ireland golf clubs will be forced to shut for two weeks from Thursday evening

The closure of Northern Ireland's golf clubs after Thursday evening because of Covid-19 restrictions that will come into force then has been confirmed.

There had been some confusion following comments from Justice Minister Naomi Long which said that the NI Executive was still to clarify the golf issue.

However, the two-week shutdown of clubs was confirmed by the Golfing Union of Ireland on Tuesday.

Golf clubs in the Republic of Ireland are also closed at the moment.