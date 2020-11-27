Last updated on .From the section Golf

The alliance could see players such as world number one Dustin Johnson compete in more European Tour events

Golf's two biggest professional tours have announced a new "strategic alliance", saying that it heralds a new era for the global game.

The US-based PGA Tour is joining together with the European Tour, based in the UK at Wentworth.

They will collaborate on commercial opportunities and international media rights.

The deal will also affect scheduling, prize funds and playing opportunities for members of both tours.

As part of the deal, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan will serve on the board of the European Tour.

"This partnership is an historic moment for the game of golf," said European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley.

"It is a fantastic opportunity for both the European Tour and the PGA Tour to explore ways to come together at the very pinnacle of our sport and work in unison for the benefit of the men's professional game."

Monahan added: "We are thrilled to announce this further strengthening of our partnership with the European Tour, and we look forward to working together for the benefit of the men's professional game and for golf fans around the world."