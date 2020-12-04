Last updated on .From the section Golf

Even an apple on the fairway could not prevent Russell Knox leading

Mayakoba Golf Classic - first-round leaderboard (US unless stated) -6 R Knox (Sco); -5 E Grillo (Arg), Tom Hoge, J Niemann (Chile); -4 A Bhatia, T Finau, Michael Gligic (Can), V Hovland (Nor), Nate Lashley, Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Brendon Todd, Aaron Wise. Selected others: E B Koepka; +1 Le Donald (Eng), G McDowell (NI), B Taylor (Eng), J Thomas Leaderboard

Russell Knox is hoping to go one better than his runner-up finish four years ago after taking the first-round lead at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

The 35-year-old Scot fired a 30 on his front nine en route to a six-under 65 in Mexico to lead a group of three players by one shot.

Improving on his play-off defeat at Mayakoba would secure Knox a third victory on the USPGA Tour.

"I love the course - it sets up well for me," he said.

"I mean, historically, my driving accuracy and iron play's been my strength, so that's kind of the key things that this course brings out in you."

Knox, who started on the 10th tee, birdied five of his final six holes on his opening nine, then added two more birdies on his back nine, with his only blemish was a bogey on the par-four second hole.

"Took me a few holes to kind of settle into my round, but when I did, I had six or seven very good holes," Knox said. "I hit the ball well, drove it in the fairway and, with lift, clean and place, I could be fairly aggressive. Par was good today."

Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka is six strokes back of Knox after shooting a 71, while pre-tournament favourite and the only top 10 ranked player in the field, Justin Thomas, shot 72.

Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell, who pipped Knox to the title in 2016, is on one over par along with English duo Luke Donald and Ben Taylor.

Chile's Joaquin Niemann, Emiliano Grillo of Argentina and American Tom Hoge are the trio just behind Knox in the final event of the PGA Tour's 2020 season at the Playa del Carmen course.