Rozner posted a 63 on the opening day in Dubai

Golf in Dubai Championship final leaderboard -25 A Rozner (Fra); -23 M Lorenzo-Vera (Fra), F Laporta (Ita), M Wallace (Eng), A Sullivan (Eng); -21 G Forrest (Sco); -20 R Fisher (Eng) Selected others: -19 S Brown (Eng), M Warren (Sco); -13 D Willett (Eng)

World number 204 Antoine Rozner claimed his first European Tour title with a two-shot win at the Golf in Dubai Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

The Frenchman, 27, began the final round four shots behind England's Andy Sullivan, who had led since round one.

But he posted an eight-under 64 to reach 25 under, with Sullivan in a four-way share of second after a 70.

Sullivan was joined on 23 under by compatriot Matt Wallace as well as Mike Lorenzo-Vera and Francesco Laporta.

Sullivan, who set a new Fire course record with a 61 on day one, was two strokes clear as he headed to the back nine but Rozner produced some fine iron play with three birdies and an eagle in five holes to take the outright lead for the first time at the 13th hole.

He maintained his composure with a stunning approach to the par-five final hole for his seventh birdie of the day and become the 14th first-time winner on the European Tour this season.

The inaugural event on Jumeirah Golf Estates' Fire course is an additional tournament before next week's World Tour Championship finale on the Dubai club's Earth course.