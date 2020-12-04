Last updated on .From the section Golf

Noh, ranked 61st in the world, claimed two top-10 finishes last year to help earn her LPGA Tour card

Volunteers of America Classic - second-round leaderboard -4 Y Noh (US), J Korda (US), A Nordqvist (Swe); -3 L Weaver (US); -2 I Park (Kor), A Stanford (US), JY Ko (Kor), M Sagstrom (Swe), P Phatlum (Tha); Selected others: Level C Hull (Eng); +5 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng), M Reid (Eng); +6 S Meadow (NI) Full leaderboard external-link

American rookie Yealimi Noh shot a five-under-par 66 to take a share of the lead after Friday's second round of the Volunteers of America Championship.

Noh, 19, recovered from a first-round 72 to move alongside fellow American Jessica Korda and Sweden's Anna Nordqvist at the halfway stage.

England's Charley Hull, 24, had been the overnight leader but fell back after a three-over-par 74 on Friday.

The event is the final tune-up before next week's US Women's Open in Houston.

Noh, who won the 2018 US Girls' Junior title, sank four birdies in a row around the turn to help her card the lowest round of the tournament so far.

"I feel really good about how I'm hitting it," Noh said. "Just hit a lot of greens today and made a couple of up-and-downs."

Five-time LPGA Tour winner Korda, 27, shot a second straight two-under 69, while 33-year-old Nordqvist bogeyed the last to miss out on a chance of the outright lead.