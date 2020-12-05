LPGA Volunteers of America Classic: Charley Hull one shot off the lead
Last updated on .From the section Golf
|Volunteers of America Classic - third-round leaderboard
|-4 Y Noh (US), I Park (Kor), S Ryu (Kor); -3 C Hull (Eng), J Korda (US), A Stanford (US), JY Ko (Kor), P Phatlum (Tha), K Gillman (US), N Hataoka (Jpn)
|Full leaderboard
England's Charley Hull is one shot off the lead heading into the final round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Championship after a three-under-par 68 on day three.
Hull, who led after round one, is in a group of players chasing the leading trio of South Korea's Ryu So-yeon and Inbee Park, as well as US rookie Yealimi Noh.
Ryu, a two-time major champion, shot a six-under-par round to move level with 19-year-old Noh, the overnight leader, and world number five Park.
Park, a seven-time major winner, is chasing her 20th career LPGA victory.
The event is the final tune-up before next week's US Women's Open in Houston.
