Royal Liverpool & Royal Troon agree Open hosting duties for 2023 and 2024

Rory McIlroy at Royal Liverpool
Rory McIlroy on his way to winning the 2014 Open at Royal Liverpool

Royal Liverpool and Royal Troon will host the Open in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

The venues had both originally been scheduled to welcome the championship a year earlier.

But the coronavirus pandemic - and the resulting cancellation of the 2020 tournament at Royal St George's - prompted a reshuffle.

The Kent course will now play host in 2021, with St Andrews to stage the 150th Open 12 months later.

The R&A announced on Monday that Royal Liverpool and Royal Troon will host the following two editions after both agreeing to push their duties back 12 months.

"We have been working closely with Royal Liverpool and Royal Troon and the relevant local agencies to reschedule the Championships," said R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers.

"We are grateful to everyone involved at the clubs and at our partner organisations for supporting our plans and showing flexibility to adapt their own schedules.

"We can now look forward to seeing the world's best players competing at these outstanding links courses in 2023 and 2024."

The rescheduled 149th Open will be played from 15-18 July.

