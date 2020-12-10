Last updated on .From the section Golf

Victory would see Victor Perez become European number one, as long as current Race leader Patrick Reed does not finish outright second

World Tour Championship first-round leaderboard -5 V Perez (Fra); -4 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), E Van Rooyen (SA), Robert MacIntyre (Sco); -3 T Hatton (Eng), T Fleetwood (Eng), M Kaymer (Ger), S Valimaki (Fin) Selected others: -2 P Reed (US), L Westwood (Eng), H Stenson (Swe); E D Willett (Eng), C Morikawa (US)

Victor Perez holds a one-shot lead after the opening round of the DP World Tour Championship.

Perez, who is aiming to become the first French player to win the Race to Dubai, carded a five-under 67 in the European Tour season finale.

England's Matthew Fitzpatrick, South African Erik van Rooyen and Scotland's Robert MacIntyre are tied for second on four under.

Race to Dubai leader Patrick Reed, 30, is three shots adrift of Perez.

The 2018 Masters champion is aiming to make history by becoming the first American to win the European Tour's Race to Dubai.

He currently leads the standings and a victory at the Jumeriah Golf Estates' Earth Course will see him achieve "a career goal".

Reed's playing partner, Tommy Fleetwood, returned a three-under 69, and sits alongside fellow Englishman Tyrrell Hatton, Germany's Martin Kaymer and Finland's Sami Valimaki in a tie for fifth.

Fleetwood is one of four players who can guarantee ending the year as European number one with victory, alongside Reed, Lee Westwood and Collin Morikawa.