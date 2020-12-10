Last updated on .From the section Golf

Charley Hull finished sixth in the Volunteers of America Classic on Sunday

US Women's Open first-round leaderboard -4 A Olson (US); -3 H Shibuno (Jpn), Kim A-Lim (Kor), M Jutanugarn (Tha); -2 Y Saso (Phi) C Hull (Eng), S Popov (Ger), G Pilner (US), Patty Tavatanakit (Tha), L Grant (Swe), L Grant (Swe) Selected others: +2 J Ko (Kor), N Korda (US); -1 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng), M Khang (US); +10 G Hall (Eng)

England's Charley Hull is two shots off the lead after the first day of the US Women's Open in Houston.

Hull, 24, made four birdies and two bogeys on the Jackrabbit course in a two-under 69 to share fifth along with Women's Open champion Sophia Popov.

American Amy Olson leads by one shot after a 67 on the Cypress Creek course.

With the tournament being played in December for the first time, concerns over daylight mean the first two rounds are being played over two courses.

The 2019 Women's British Open champion Hinako Shibuno is in a three-way tie for second while world number one Ko Jin-young finished on two over alongside American world number three Nelly Korda.

However, it was a disappointing first day for Hull's compatriot Georgia Hall after the world number 38 made six bogeys and two double bogeys on her way to a 10-over 81.

The tournament had been originally scheduled to take place in June but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Both courses have been set up as par 71s for the 156-player field, who are hoping to pick up the $1m winners cheque (around £744,000) on offer.