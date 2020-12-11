Last updated on .From the section Golf

McDowell has struggled since golf returned following the Coronavirus outbreak and missed the cut at last month's Masters

Graeme McDowell pulled out of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai after a second-round 76 left him 15 shots behind leader Patrick Reed.

After winning the Saudi International in February, the Northern Irishman has struggled since the sport resumed following the Covid-19 outbreak.

A one-over-par 73 had left him only six off the pace but his 76 dropped him to a share of 58th in the 65-strong field.

His withdrawal in the no-cut event was later confirmed by the European Tour.

The 2010 US Open champion got back to level par with a birdie at the opening hole on Friday but bogeyed six of his next 15 holes before getting his second gain of the day at the last.