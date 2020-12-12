Last updated on .From the section Golf

Shibuno won her first major at last year's Women's British Open

US Women's Open third-round leaderboard -4 H Shibuno (Jpn); -3 A Olson (US); -1 Ji-yeong Kim2 (Kor), M Jutanugarn (Tha); Level: Y Noh (US), L Ko (NZ), M Khang (US), K Papp (US) Selected others: +3 B Law (Eng) +7 C Hull (Eng) +8 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng)

Japan's Hinako Shibuno holds a one-shot lead over American Amy Olson going into the final round of the US Women's Open in Houston, Texas.

The 2019 Women's British Open winner had started the day three strokes clear of the rest of the field.

But the 22-year-old only managed one birdie, starting and finishing her round of 74 with a bogey for a four-under total.

"It was a little shock that I dropped a couple of shots," she said afterwards.

"But I will do my best tomorrow and try to play my way,"

Olson, who is seeking her first LPGA title, shot a 71 to move into second with Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn and South Korean Kim2 Ji-yeong, who matched the week's best round with a bogey-free 67, the only other players under par.

"I got off to a rough start out there but I played really well closing out and anything can happen out there tomorrow," said Olson.

"It's all about staying patient and not getting caught up in what anyone else is doing."

The tournament, which has a $1m winners' cheque (around £744,000), was scheduled to take place in June but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Britain's Charley Hull, who was two shots off the lead after the opening day but slipped back on day two, continued her slump with a seven-over 78, which included a quadruple bogey at the 11th.